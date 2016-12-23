Special delivery: GSP staff donates thousands of diapers to families in need

During the holidays, thousands of people are sent off and delivered to their Christmas destinations at Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport. This year, there is a new kind of delivery happening at GSP - a diaper delivery.

Airport spokesperson Roslyn Weston said TSA agents, airline staffers and others donated more than 11,000 diapers to the airport's first-ever diaper drive. The diapers will go to families struggling to pay for this expensive necessity.

It's made possible through the local non-profit Diaper Bank of the Carolinas.

"There is a diaper crisis all over the country where mothers wake up everyday not having enough diapers to properly change and care for their children," said Weston.

"If they are changed properly, diapers can cost up to $1,200 a year. That is just for one child. If a family has more children, it can cost even more than that," said Teena Whittenberg, founder of Diaper Bank of the Carolinas.

The diapers donated through GSP will be stored at the diaper bank to be delivered to families in need upon request.

