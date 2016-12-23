Troopers: High school senior killed in head-on collision in Hendersonville

Troopers shared heartbreaking news of a teen that lost his life in a crash Thursday night.

According to troopers, 17-year-old Derek Lane Miller of Hidden Lake Road in Hendersonville was killed a head-on collision near the 1510 Kanuga Road in Hendersonville.

The call came in just before 8 p.m.

Troopers said the teen and a passenger became entrapped inside a 1991 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck after being hit and running off the roadway into the shoulder. The pair had been hit by a driver in a 2012 BMW traveling SW along Kanuga Road, attempting to pass several cars in a no passing zone. Witnesses said the driver that hit the teen and passenger in the pickup truck was trying to pull back in to the lane but did not have enough distance.

Miller, though he was wearing a seat belt during the wreck, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The East Hendersonville High School Senior had just left home and lived within 5 miles of the collision that took his life.

Troopers said Miller was driving at or below the speed limit in a lawful manner when he was hit head-on in his vehicle.

The driver that hit the pickup truck also hit a 2007 Cheverolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado was not injured.

The driver of the BMW was transported by helicopter to Mission Hospital with critical injuries. North Carolina Highway Patrol has served a search warrant to test the driver's blood for substances. He was also found to have been driving with a suspended license and without a seat belt on.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.

