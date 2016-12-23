Firefighters: Crews battling contained Lyman brush fire

Firefighters said a brush fire started on Jordan Road in Lyman on Friday.

The call came in just before 3 p.m.

Crews on the scene said the 5-acre fire had been contained as of around 5:15 p.m.

According to firefighters, the fire in the woods was inaccessible to the fire trucks so the SC Forestry Commission brought additional equipment to assist.

At least twenty-seven crew members responded to the blaze. Crews hope to have the flames out before nightfall.

