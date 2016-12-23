Coroner: Fatal motorcycle crash in Laurens Co. claims life of 35-year-old

Members of Vincent Bailey's motorcycle club JBM Ryderz hosted a special ride in his honor on Saturday. (12/31/16)

Members of Vincent Bailey's motorcycle club JBM Ryderz hosted a special ride in his honor on Saturday. (12/31/16)

Members of Vincent Bailey's motorcycle club JBM Ryderz hosted a special ride in his honor on Saturday. (12/31/16)

Members of Vincent Bailey's motorcycle club JBM Ryderz hosted a special ride in his honor on Saturday. (12/31/16)

The coroner said that Friday crash claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Laurens County.

According to Coroner Vickie Cheek, the crash occurred in the 1700 block of Curry Lake Road Friday afternoon.

The coroner said 35-year-old Vincent Bailey of Campbell Chapel Road in Gray Court was operating a motorcycle when the crash occurred. He was flown by helicopter to Greenville Health System following the crash and pronounced dead at 5:55 p.m.

Vincent Bailey's family says they're trying to cope with his loss, but it's especially hard during the holidays. Sara Bailey says her son celebrated his 35th birthday on December 20th. Three days later he was killed.

"His gifts are still at my house," she said. "That's going to be a lot to remember the rest of my life."

Bailey said the holidays will never be the same after her son's death, but his spirit will live on.

"He will never be forgotten," Sara Bailey said. "That's my baby. He was my baby," said Bailey.

Bailey leaves behind three young children.

A You Caring page has been set up to help Bailey's family with funeral expenses.

On New Year's Eve, Vincent's motorcycle club, JBM Ryderz, hosted a special motorcade ride in his honor.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.