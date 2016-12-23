Police Chief: Woman found dead in vehicle in Simpsonville store parking lot

A woman was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle = in a store parking lot in Simpsonville Friday night, per interim police Chief Steve Moore.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. and officers responded to the scene at the parking lot near Belk and Chick-Fil-A on Fairview Road in Simpsonville. Chief Moore said officers broke the windows to get inside, but the woman was already deceased.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Officers initially said they saw no trauma to the body.

Chief Moore said he doesn't believe there is any reason to suspect foul play at this time.

The coroner's office said Saturday that the woman's name would not be released as the investigation pointed towards a suicide.

