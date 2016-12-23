Police Chief: Woman found dead in vehicle in Simpsonville store - FOX Carolina 21

Police Chief: Woman found dead in vehicle in Simpsonville store parking lot

Posted: Updated:
Scene at Chick-fil-A parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (Source: iWitness) Scene at Chick-fil-A parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (Source: iWitness)
Scene at Chick-fil-A parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (Source: iWitness) Scene at Chick-fil-A parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (Source: iWitness)
Scene at Belk parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16) Scene at Belk parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16)
Scene at Belk parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16) Scene at Belk parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16)
Scene at Belk parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16) Scene at Belk parking lot on Fairview Road in Simpsonville (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16)
SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A woman was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle = in a store parking lot in Simpsonville Friday night, per interim police Chief Steve Moore.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. and officers responded to the scene at the parking lot near Belk and Chick-Fil-A on Fairview Road in Simpsonville. Chief Moore said officers broke the windows to get inside, but the woman was already deceased.

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly what happened.

Officers initially said they saw no trauma to the body.

Chief Moore said he doesn't believe there is any reason to suspect foul play at this time.

The coroner's office said Saturday that the woman's name would not be released as the investigation pointed towards a suicide.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.