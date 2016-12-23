Coroner called to scene of vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

Scene of pedestrian vs. vehicle crash in Greenwood Co. (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/16)

The coroner is responding to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Greenwood County.

The scene is reportedly on Island Ford Road in Ninety Six.

Reports say that a vehicle struck a pedestrian at that location.

We have a crew en route to the scene for more information. Stay with us for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.