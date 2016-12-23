Deputies: Suspect shot to death during attempted robbery in Buncombe Co.

Scene of investigation in Candler on Smokey Park Hwy. (FOX Carolina/ 12/23/1/6)

Officials with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said an Upstate store clerk returned fire on a suspect during an attempted robbery in Candler, resulting in the suspect's death.

Deputies received a call in reference to a a robbery in progress on Smokey Park Highway in Candler just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

According to reports, the caller told deputies that a man wearing a black hoodie, ski mask, and glasses entered the store, pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and gunfire was exchanged.

In a 911 call, the caller, a worker at the Tienda Mexicana grocery store, told dispatchers the suspect fired and he returned fire, striking the suspect, who then fled the store.

Deputies said that as they arrived, they noticed a subject laying on the ground on Rutherford Road, near the scene where the robbery took place.

A deputy approached the subject and requested medical assistance. The subject was pronounced dead by fire department personnel at 8:34 p.m., from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Saturday, deputies identified the deceased suspect as Darwin Alexander Medro Villatoro, 21, of Asheville.

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said no charges have been filed by its agency in this case, but the District Attorney is reviewing evidence with investigators to determine if charges may be forthcoming.

