New SC bill aims to train law enforcement on handling mentally ill

A bill pre-filed by State Senator Vincent Sheheen, some say, will change the ways of law enforcement.

This new piece of legislation wants to put knowledge in the hands of officers on to how they interact with the mentally ill.

"All you have to do is walk into an emergency room or walk into a detention center and you'll see the mentally ill people who have been there for days and days, and that is not fair to them. It costs the taxpayers a lot of money," Senator Sheheen said.

The senator said the mentally ill are ending up in the wrong places and change starts with our police training. The bill requires all South Carolina law enforcement to learn how to de-escalate a situation if it involves someone suffering from mental illness.

"The bill creates a statewide council that would fight for things like mental health courts, housing assistance a lot of things having to do with the mentally ill," Paton Blougue said.

Blougue is a member of the crisis intervention team here in the Upstate and a member of National Alliance for Mentally Ill. He uses his past with mental illness to help train Greenville officers for future encounters.

"I actually have bipolar type 1 disorder, and I have multiple encounters with police.The way the officers handled me, was whether violence occurred or did not occur," Blougue said.

Studies show 1 in 4 people suffer from mental illness. Greenville Police Captain Stacey Owens said every officer should learn how to deal with a mental issue vs. a criminal incident. Greenville Police department said the city is currently the leader in CIT training. Owens said there are 142 officers currently CIT trained and the officers roles play specific situations.

"We'll go through different scenarios of what we may face. The police officers get to go in and see how they can better come up with answers to resolve the conflict."

The second part of the bill pushes for a crisis intervention center - a place where deputies and officers could go for more training or have any questions about reoccurring situations.

Senator Sheeheen said he would like to see the training Greenville is using today in every law enforcement agency across the state.

"Our state government has turned it's back on the mentally ill," Sheheen said. "It is costing millions of dollars in taxpayer money, and when you don't provide help up front, you pay millions of dollars on the back. I've learned people were in the emergency room for over a month simply because there was nowhere to go."

"People in our community should care because it makes our community safer. When we keep people out of the detention center, and out of the prisons and give them more hope and help, our communities are safer," Blougue said.

Senator Sheheen will take this legislation to committee in early 2017.

