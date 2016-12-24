Troopers: Driver charged in DUI crash killing 2 Upstate teens

A wreck that killed two people is under investigation on Highway 9 in Spartanburg County (12/24/2016).

Troopers said an Upstate driver has been charged after two 19-year-old women died following a head-on crash in Boiling Springs the night before Christmas Eve.

According to Highway Patrol it happened around 11:15 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 9.

Troopers said the driver of a pick-up truck crossed over the center line and hit a four-door Toyota head-on. The driver of the Toyota was entrapped in the car and pronounced dead on the scene and a passenger in her car died at the hospital, according to troopers.

The coroner said Melissa Marie Frilot of Inman died on the scene and Kortlynn Brianna Smith of Inman died at the hospital. Family members said both women were graduates of Chapman High School.

Officials with Spartanburg County School District One had this to say about the tragedy:

"The Spartanburg School District One family is heartbroken by the loss of former Chapman High School students, Melissa Frilot and Kortlynn Smith, who were involved in a fatal car accident Friday night. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Melissa and Kortlynn’s family and friends during this very difficult time."

Troopers said a third victim, also in the Toyota, went to the hospital with injuries. Family members said she suffered a broken arm, two broken legs, and was undergoing surgery Saturday morning.

The driver of the pick-up truck was also taken to the hospital with injuries. He was later identified as 48-year-old Hollis Brock of Inman.

Brock was charged with two counts of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of great bodily injury, troopers said.

According to reports, he was extremely intoxicated the night of the incident.

After Brock's bond hearing on Wednesday, it was decided that his bond would not be set at this time. It will be set by a circuit judge. He faces a maximum of 65 years.

Troopers said the MAIT team was called to reconstruct the crash and take over the investigation.

The family of Melissa Frilot held a memorial service to celebrate her life and honor her memory on December 31.

Kortlynn Smith's family celebrated her life on December 28 at Inman First Baptist Church.

The brother of Daisy Byrd, the surviving victim in the crash told FOX Carolina that a GoFundMe account had been started to assist her during her recovery. You can donate here.

