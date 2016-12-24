Possibility of more lawmakers charged with corruption looms

Following the 30-count indictment of a former state House majority leader, questions over who else may face corruption charges loom over the 2017 legislative session.

The misconduct and ethics charges announced Dec. 14 against GOP Rep. Jim Merrill were the first since former Speaker Bobby Harrell pleaded guilty and resigned two years ago. The announcement ended all speculation that lawmakers could breathe easy.

Prosecutor David Pascoe made clear in his statement he's not done.

Merrill is accused of illegally profiting from his position. The indictments' allegations include that his public relations and political consulting firm has collected more than $1 million from clients who hired him because of his office.

Merrill denies doing anything illegal. His attorneys note he's been in advertising and public relations for two decades.

