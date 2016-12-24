Simpsonville police officer cites speeders with gift cards

A Simpsonville police officer is armed with a thoughtful weapon to spread some holiday cheer this Christmas Eve.

Instead of issuing citations, Officer Adam Semanski posted on Facebook that if he caught people speeding on Christmas Eve, he would have a Starbucks gift card at the ready.

Semanksi posted on Facebook “If I gotta work on Christmas Eve, might as well make someone else’d day better. Everyone please slow down. If I do catch you though, have a coffee on me while you’re out shopping.”

Simpsonville Police Department’s dispatch supervisor said Semanski came up with the idea for the Starbucks Christmas citations on his own and paid for them out of his own pocket.

“He’s an awesome officer,” Dispatch Supervisor Margaret Davis said of Semanski. She said Semanski even offered to pick up an extra gift just to carry out his Christmas mission.

“…So many law enforcement are being targeted and I want our community to trust us and know that we are there to help and be kind to people,” Davis added.

Semanski was also named Simpsonville Police Department’s Officer of the Year.

