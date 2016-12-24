Hawkins Law Firm offers Uber credits for New Year's Eve riders

A South Carolina law firm is offering to cover part of the cost of an Uber ride on New Year’s Eve for 700 people who pledge not to drink and drive.

Hawkins Law Firm said they will e-mail a $10 Uber credit to people who sign a pledge not to drink and drive on the law firm’s website.

“South Carolina has one of the highest rates of alcohol related driving fatalities in the country, so the firm's goal is to help prevent drunk driving accidents in the area by providing a safe and sober ride home this New Years,” Hawkins stated in an e-mail.

Initially, the offer was given on a 'first come, first served' basis to 500 people, but due to the high response, on Thursday the firm announced the offer will be extended to 200 additional people chosen at random who pledge not to drink and drive.

The entries are limited at one per person. The additional 200 Uber credits will be given out at random on Friday at 5 p.m.

The Uber credits can be used between 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 anywhere in Greenville, Spartanburg, Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Click here to view and sign the pledge at the Hawkins Law Firm website.

