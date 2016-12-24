Georgia company recalls gravy, biscuit, bread crumb mixes due to Salmonella concerns

A Georgia-based company has issued a voluntary recall for certain biscuit mixes, gravy mixes, and breading products due to possible salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Southeastern Mills said the recalled products contain milk or buttermilk powder purchased from Valley Milk Products, Inc., which may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled products include:

Southeastern Mills® Biscuit Gravy Mix

Southeastern Mills® Country Biscuit Mix

Southeastern Mills® Buttermilk Drop Biscuit Mix

Southeastern Mills® Easy Drop Cheddar Garlic Drop Biscuit Mix

Shore Lunch® Original Breading

Shore Lunch® Cajun Style Breading

Click here to see specific UPC codes and “Best By Dates” for the recalled products.

People who purchased these products are asked to throw them away or take them back to the store for a full refund.

The recalled food ingredients are sold by Southeastern Mills to other food manufacturers and further processed into finished foods sold nationwide.

