Spartanburg police ask for help identifying Walmart shoplifting suspects

Suspect in Dec. 7 shoplifting (Courtesy: Spartanburg PD) Suspect in Dec. 7 shoplifting (Courtesy: Spartanburg PD)
Suspect in Dec. 17 shoplifting (Courtesy: Spartanburg PD) Suspect in Dec. 17 shoplifting (Courtesy: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Spartanburg police have asked for help identifying suspects in two shoplifting cases at the Dorman Center Walmart.

Police released a photo of a man who fled on a bicycle after a shoplifting incident on Dec. 7.

Anyone with information about his identity should call Investigator Porter at 864-596-2065 .

Police also released a photo of a man who fled in a Toyota sedan after a shoplifting incident on Dec. 17. Police said a Kitchen Aid mixer was stolen and the suspect left the store in a newer model white Toyota sedan.

Anyone with information about that suspect is asked to call Investigator Gallman at 864-415-2532.

Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

