Troopers: Car slams into 4 cyclists in Spartanburg Co., all hospitalized

One of the bikes damaged in the accident. (Credit: Troy Harmon)

Four cyclists were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into them during a morning ride in Spartanburg County on Saturday, troopers said.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 290, about 3.5 miles south of Reidville.

Troopers said a 25-year-old Roebuck man was heading east in a 2002 Mercedes when he crashed into the group of cyclists also heading east.

The vehicle struck three of the cyclists and they were ejected. One of the cyclists struck the fourth cyclist, who was also thrown from the bike.

One of the cyclists, a male, was airlifted to the hospital with extensive injuries.

Two others, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and a male was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

All of the cyclists were wearing helmets.

Troopers said the driver of the car was cited for driving too fast for conditions.

