Upstate firefighter released from hospital, homeowner grieving after Christmas Eve blaze

Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Belton on Saturday.

The call came in at 5:45 p.m.

Crews said that people were inside the 17809 Brown Ave Ext. building during the blaze, but were able to get out safely.

Craytonville and Rock Springs Fire Departments responded to battle the fire.

Officials said that the fire was contained, but that the home was a total loss.

No injures have been reported, however, one firefighter was sent to the ER for non-life threatening breathing issues. The firefighter was treated and released on the same day, dispatchers say.

One Upstate woman who lived in the home said she was devastated by the loss but thankful she was able to get out safely.

"And I just prayed 'God get me out of here' and I made it out and went down the driveway saying 'help me,' but no one could hear," she recalled. "I'm isolated and I was going to run in front of a car so it stopped to help me. And a lady stopped and I said 'Please my house is on fire...'."

She said neighbors and friends have all stopped in to help her with lodging, food and other necessities, but that she's not used to the assistance.

"I'm the giver, I'm not too good at getting back...because I don't expect nothing from nobody."

The Red Cross is also assisting the woman through this tragic time.

"We're only guaranteed the moment," she said. "And that's how I have to live."

