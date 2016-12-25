Man dressed as 'Buddy the Elf' spreads Christmas cheer to Upstate community

Brady Gilbert as "Elf" and his first picture and first hug on Main Street on Dec 18 (Source: Brady Gilbert)

An Upstate family is really getting into the Christmas spirit and into character with some holiday favorites this year – they even have an ‘Elf’ video to prove it.

The Gilbert family is known for putting in the extra effort to celebrate Christmas. Brady Gilbert said his family dressed up as characters from 'A Christmas Story' in 2014, and they recently dressed up as characters from the Christmas movie ‘Elf’ for this year's Travelers Rest Christmas Parade.

Pictured above are Brady Gilbert as Buddy the Elf, his wife as Buddy’s girlfriend turned wife Jovie, and their two kids dressed as Ming Ming the head elf and the Arctic Puffin penguin.

Gilbert said the response to his family’s wardrobe was incredible, so much so that the Gilberts won first place for walking entries in the parade.

The community's reaction to the parade garb was so strong, Gilbert said he and a friend from Noble Fox Creative brainstormed a short video of Gilbert aka Buddy the Elf, prancing around the Upstate to heighten the holiday cheer with plenty of smiles.

"My wife says it is my way of life," Gilbert said. "A client compares me to a Labradoodle. Smiling really is my favorite."

Here is the holiday masterpiece:

Gilbert said there may be a repeat of the ‘Elf’ experience next year with a new video, but he said most of all he just wants to spread joy to the community.

“One young woman at Five Guys on Haywood Road asked me, with the biggest, brightest smile, ‘Why are you doing this?’,” Gilbert recalled. “I pointed at her smile, and replied, ‘That is why.’"

Video credit: Call Brady Computer Services and Noble Fox Creative.

