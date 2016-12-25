Coroner identifies Upstate man killed in head-on collision in Greenville Co. on Christmas

Scene of fatal crash on Stables Road and Sagitairus Way in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 12/25/16)

Scene of fatal crash on Stables Road and Sagitairus Way in Greenville. (FOX Carolina/ 12/25/16)

The coroner confirms one Upstate man has died following a head-on collision in Greenville County Sunday night.

The call came in around 9:37 p.m. Troopers said the crash occurred on Stables Road and Sagitairus Way in Greenville.

Troopers say the driver of a 1991 Chevrolet was headed south on Stables Road and the driver of a 2013 Honda Civic was headed North on Stables Road when the two collided and injures were reported.

The driver in the Chevrolet was seat belted and taken to Greenville Memorial. The driver of the Honda was also taken to the hospital. Two other passengers were in the Honda as well, troopers say.

One of the passengers was a juvenile male who was not wearing a seat belt and entrapped, according to troopers. He was taken to Greenville Memorial. The second passenger was also not wearing a seat belt, but was not entrapped and pronounced dead on scene, the report says.

The coroner identified the victim as McKenzie Jacob Barnes, 21 of Greenville. The male victim was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m., the coroner said. His cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma. The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The incident is under investigation by Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.