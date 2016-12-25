Cyclists recall crash that injured four others

It was supposed to be a casual Christmas Eve ride for David Coggins and his daughter, Madyson Saturday. They were joined by 7 others from a local Spartanburg riding group.

"We started from Ingles and a group of 9 of us left and were coming down 290,” explained Madyson.

About three miles into their route, a tenth rider joined. Around 9:45 a.m. things took a turn for the worst when Madyson heard a loud crash.

David Coggins didn't know what to expect when he turned around. He says there are always hazards on the roads.

"Potholes in the road. Rumble strips on the side,” said Coggins, “Dogs , livestock and cars."

Madyson heard the cracking noise of the plastic from the man's vehicle.

“There's some flying and I kind of put on breaks right away,” she explained, “That's when I looked back around and saw riders down and bikes everywhere."

Troopers say Kyle Varner of Roebuck was driving in the same direction as the group along Highway 290 when he crashed into them.

The car missed David and Madyson by just feet.

"I felt helpless. I knew not to move them,” explained Madyson, “I ran to the next cyclist, he seemed to be doing fine."

The father and daughter cared for two of the cyclists. Coggins had been leading the group before stopping on the side of the road.

Luckily, the four injured cyclists were all wearing helmets. Two cyclists, a man and woman, were treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The last man to join the group was airlifted to the hospital. The other, taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

There's no word yet on what exactly caused the crash, but the driver was cited for driving too fast for conditions. Drivers are supposed to maintain a safe driving distance from cyclists.

Cyclists have virtually the same set of road rules as drivers, so please remember that if you're driving home from celebrating the holidays.

