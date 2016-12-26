Tigers headed to Arizona days ahead of Fiesta Bowl

The Clemson Tigers packed up all of their gear to head to Arizona on Monday where they will compete in the College Football Playoff National Semifinal game!

The Tigers will face off against Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona on New Years Eve. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN at 7:00 p.m. EST. The winner of the match up will then head to the championship.

The players have already asked Santa for the Fiesta Bowl win as well as the National Championship title. Here's a full video of their interaction with St. Nick on Twitter:

What do the Tigers want for Christmas? A new best-in-class Football Operations Facility, Fiesta Bowl win and National Championship! pic.twitter.com/Yc7o1Q0wIJ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 24, 2016

Members of the Arizona Clemson Club have put together a list of pregame activities and other chances for Clemson fans to display pride in the Tigers. For more on the pregame events, visit The Tiger Pregame Show website.

FOX Carolina's live coverage from Arizona continues all week long.

