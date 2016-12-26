Starbucks handing out free espressos at various locations until Jan 2

Starbucks is handing out 10 days of cheer this season – cheer aka free tall handcrafted espressos.

For 10 days, Starbucks has pledged to bring customers cheer in the form of caffeine. The promise started on Friday and will continue into the new year.

At 100 locations every day until Jan 2., the coffee chain will hand out free tall handcrafted espresso beverages from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. to all those in need of a pick-me-up as the year comes to a close.

Monday marks day 3 of the “10 Days of Cheer” program.

The location where the free espressos are passed out varies by the day. To see which locations you can find the holiday cheer click here, and enjoy!

