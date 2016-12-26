Man charged after leading troopers on chase through Woodruff Monday morning

Troopers put man in red truck in back of cruiser. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina)

A man faces several charges after leading troopers on a chase in Spartanburg County Monday morning.

Troopers said they spotted a red Dodge Ram driving above the posted speed limit on Highway 101 and attempted a traffic stop just before 9 a.m.

The driver of the Dodge Ram refused to stop and led troopers on a short chase.

Troopers said they were able to stop and surround the vehicle on Cooper Bridge Road near Brandy Drive at the Laurens County line.

The driver, later identified as Shane Rector, 27 of Fountain Inn, was taken into custody.

Troopers said Rector was charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, simple possession of marijuana, and failure to stop for blue lights. His bond has been set at $12,000, according to warrants.

Rector is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

A trooper's vehicle sustained minor damage during the arrest when the suspect's car rolled forward and struck the vehicle.

