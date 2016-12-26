Red Cross assisting after home of Upstate family destroyed by fire Christmas night

The day after the Upstate family's home caught fire in Greenville Co. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina)

The American Red Cross is assisting an Upstate family of 8 after their home was destroyed by fire on Christmas night.

A call came in at about 7:10 p.m. that a family's home located on the 200 block of Oak Grove Road in Greenville County had caught fire. The Glassy Mountain Fire Department responded to the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured, officials say. Five adults and three children lived in the home.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as electrical by fire officials.

Red Cross is providing financial assistance to the family.

The home owner believes everything inside the home was destroyed.

