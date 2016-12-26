City of Greenville offers annual Christmas tree recycling program

The City of Greenville is offering its annual Christmas tree recycling program to help people take care of one of the most important decorations of the season.

The trees can be placed at the curb for collection on regularly scheduled pick-up days or taken to one of four convenient locations for recycling. All trees must be free of debris such as ornaments, tinsel, ribbons and lights to be recycled.

Drop-off locations are as follows:

Holmes Park (Twin Lake Road & Holmes Drive)

Timmons Park (Oxford Street & Blackburn Street)

Gower Park (Laurel Creek Lane & Laurens Road)

West Greenville Community Center (8 Rochester Street)

The locations will be open until Jan 22. Curbside pick-up within the city limits will continue for as long as needed. Trees and trimmings are ground into mulch at Twin Chimneys Landfill.

For more information, contact Twin Chimneys Landfill at 864-243-9672.

All holiday boxes, tissue paper and wrapping paper (except foil-lined) can be recycled at the curb and at the City’s Stone Avenue Recycling Center and the North Greenville Recycling Center.

