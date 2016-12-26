Heavy traffic on I85 in Franklin Co. after truck catches fire, one lane blocked

Traffic backed up on I85 S in Franklin Co. after vehicle catches fire. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina)

Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 85 South in Franklin County after an incident involving a truck on fire Monday morning.

According to trooper reports, one truck caught fire near the Church Road Exit in Carnesville, GA at about 8:45 a.m. The right lane has been blocked.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more and get the latest on traffic in the area.

