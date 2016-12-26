Heavy traffic on I85 in Franklin Co. after truck catches fire, o - FOX Carolina 21

Heavy traffic on I85 in Franklin Co. after truck catches fire, one lane blocked

Traffic backed up on I85 S in Franklin Co. after vehicle catches fire. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina) Traffic backed up on I85 S in Franklin Co. after vehicle catches fire. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina)
Scene of vehicle fire on I85. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina) Scene of vehicle fire on I85. (December 26, 2016 FOX Carolina)
CARNESVILLE, GA (FOX Carolina) -

Traffic is backed up for miles on Interstate 85 South in Franklin County after an incident involving a truck on fire Monday morning.

According to trooper reports, one truck caught fire near the Church Road Exit in Carnesville, GA at about 8:45 a.m. The right lane has been blocked.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more and get the latest on traffic in the area.

