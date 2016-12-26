Krispy Kreme celebrating Panthers' Dec 19 victory with doughnut discount

Krispy Kreme announced the company is offering a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $4.99 to celebrate the Carolina Panthers’ win from last Monday.

“When the Panthers win, you win!” said Krispy Kreme.

The offer is only valid through Monday at Krispy Kreme stores in North and South Carolina. The promotion occurs the Monday after a Panthers' win.

The Panthers' took the win against the Washington Redskins on Dec 19 with a final score of 26-15.

