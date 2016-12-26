Laurens Co. Sheriff prepares to leave office after 16 years as sheriff

Laurens County Sheriff Ricky Chastain is preparing to leave office after more than two decades as a public servant. Chastain sent an e-mail to Upstate news agencies on Monday, notifying reporters that he will be leaving the sheriff's office when Sheriff-elect Don Reynolds is sworn-in in the first week of the New Year.

Sheriff Chastain said he intends to remain active in the community after his leave, and that he is in the process of exploring and possibly establishing a private investigation and contract security agency along with conducting other various training programs.

Sheriff Chastain mentioned in his statement that he will also make himself available for independent consulting or assistance with other matters.

Here is his statement:

"Dear Friends and Colleagues,I just wanted to drop you a note to let you know that as of January 3, 2017 I will officially no longer be the current sheriff of Laurens County. That honor will be bestowed upon Sheriff-elect Don Reynolds. I wish Sheriff-elect Reynolds and the staff of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office much success in their service to the citizens of Laurens County. I also want to let you know how much I have enjoyed the relationship with each of you and I appreciate your professionalism and desire to report legitimate news to the audiences you serve. I hope I have succeeded in making myself available and transparent as possible to assist you in your chosen field.I still intend to remain active in my community and I am in the process of exploring and possibly establishing a private investigation and contract security agency along with conducting various training programs. I will also make myself available to you should you ever need any independent consulting or assistance with other matters...Thank you again for the relationships we have established over my last sixteen years as Laurens County Sheriff and I look forward to continuing to see great things from you. May 2017 be the best year yet for each of you." -Sheriff Ricky Chastain

Sheriff-elect Don Reynolds will officially become the Sheriff of Laurens County on Jan 3. Reynolds defeated Chastain in the Republican primary and won over write-in candidate Stephane Williams in the general election.

