Report: Police investigating after reported armed robbery with injuries at Upstate barber shop

Officers with the Greenville City Police Department are investigating after a reported armed robbery with injuries at a barber shop in Greenville, reports state.

The incident occurred on Friday shortly before 3 p.m. outside of the Nailed Hair Bar on Sycamore Drive.

Police say $400 and a necklace was stolen from a victim who also suffered a laceration to the head and a contusion to the front right of the head.

According to the report, the victim said the subject pulled a pistol out on him and pistol whipped him on the head after following him out of the barber shop. A witness said he saw the victim struggling with two subjects directly in front of the shop and striking the victim while he was on the ground then leaving the scene.

The victim was taken into the shop until police arrived.

Police say the suspects then took off in a light blue Volkswagen Beetle 2-D. One of the suspects was described as a male of thin/slender build, standing about 6-foot 3-inches and weighing between 180 to 200 pounds.

The case has been closed pending further investigation.

