Fog and showers to exit Tuesday afternoon

After areas of fog and a few showers Tuesday morning, a few will be leftover during the midday hours, but a few rays of sun are possible by later this afternoon which will yield highs in the middle 60s..

Skies will clear out more Tuesday night, leading to some sunshine for Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s, so still unseasonably warm for late December.

A cold front moves in Thursday, bringing a chance for showers during the midday time frame, followed by much colder air Thursday night in the 20s and 30s. This will lead to more “normal” temps for Friday and New Year’s Eve with highs in the 40s and 50s. A good chance for rain is back by the first day of 2017.

