Unsecured truck rolls away from construction site, kills boy

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say that a young boy was killed by an unmanned truck that rolled down a hill after it wasn't properly secured at a construction site.

Hillsborough Police Chief Duane Hampton says the boy was playing in the neighborhood when the truck rolled away from the construction site where it was being loaded.

The truck then rolled through several of the houses' yards, hit the boy and came to rest after crashing into a house. Hampton says the boy was 5.

Hampton says that a worker has been arrested on a charge of misdemeanor death by vehicle.

