Deputies investigating robbery at Greenville Co. pharmacy

MARIETTA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are investigating a robbery at a pharmacy in the Slater-Marietta area Monday evening, according to emergency dispatchers.

The robbery was reported at Slater Drug Company, which is located on the corner of Pumpkintown Highway at Geer Highway around 5:45 p.m.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot.

There was no word if the suspect was armed.

No other details were immediately available.

