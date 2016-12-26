Deputies investigating robbery at Greenville Co. pharmacy

Looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July? Here's where events are being held to celebrate Independence Day.More >
Looking for a place to watch the fireworks on the Fourth of July? Here's where events are being held to celebrate Independence Day.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
A Moncks Corner man was sentenced Thursday for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and exposing her to HIV, prosecutors said.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Three teens are currently lodged in the Gwinnett County jail, accused of committing unspeakable crimes against a mother in front of her son at the family's apartment in unincorporated Tucker.More >
Union County deputies said Friday that a Jonesville man had been indicted on three federal charges.More >
Union County deputies said Friday that a Jonesville man had been indicted on three federal charges.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called on June 25 to investigate reports of phone harassment which led to the arrest of an Upstate man.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office was called on June 25 to investigate reports of phone harassment which led to the arrest of an Upstate man.More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
Here’s one for the record books.More >
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >
An MMA fighter who had an unfortunate experience during a fight over the weekend is talking about the incident and how she's not shying away from what happened - and it could add to her bank account.More >
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
The South Carolina Search & Rescue Dog Association released photos of its dog teams which recently gained national certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association.More >
The South Carolina Search & Rescue Dog Association released photos of its dog teams which recently gained national certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association.More >
Asheville Tourists become 'Hippies' to take on Greenville Drive. (6/29/17)More >
Asheville Tourists become 'Hippies' to take on Greenville Drive. (6/29/17)More >
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-85 in Spartanburg County led to a diesel fuel spill.More >
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-85 in Spartanburg County led to a diesel fuel spill.More >
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday along Haywood Road for an expanded Saskatoon restaurant and event center.More >
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday along Haywood Road for an expanded Saskatoon restaurant and event center.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
TripAdvisor released its list of top water and theme parks in the US as the summer travel season heats up. Here are the top five theme parks and top five water parks on the list.More >
Memorial held for baby Lylah-Jean Lister, who died from battle with rare cancer. (6/28/17)
Memorial held for baby Lylah-Jean Lister, who died from battle with rare cancer. (6/28/17)
TRIP, a national transportation research group, released a list of the states with the highest fatality rates on rural, non-interstate travel routes.More >
TRIP, a national transportation research group, released a list of the states with the highest fatality rates on rural, non-interstate travel routes.More >