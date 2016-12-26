Wife of fallen officer lights menorah at Greenville Chanukah celebration

The widow of fallen Greenville policeman Allen Jacobs was invited to light a candle on the menorah during the Chanukah celebration in downtown Greenville Monday night.

Meghan Jacobs lit the candle during the celebration at the Hyatt Regency.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller accompanied Jacobs and held baby Lennox during the ceremony. Jacobs was pregnant with the baby girl when Jacobs was killed in the line of duty.

Allen Jacobs was fatally shot by a teen gunman on March 18. The suspect, 17-year-old Deontea Mackey, later turned the gun on himself, officials said.

Rabbi Leibel Kesselman, who also works as a police chaplain, said Jacobs was asked to light the middle candle, which is used to light the remaining candles.

"As a chaplain spending many hours with police officers and I saw firsthand and came to appreciate what they do for our community and it something I felt was the most fitting in honor to give his wife to light that middle candle to show the life that lives," Kesselman said. "The significance of the of the middle candle is that it is a servant for the rest of the candles, that it lights the rest of the candles, just as Officer Jacobs was an example for other officers and his brothers and sisters in the line of duty."

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.