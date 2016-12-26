Clemson football team arrives in AZ

The Clemson Tigers football team arrived in Phoenix, AZ Monday evening ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

The Tigers will face Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs Semifinal game on Dec. 31 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

The Tigers fell to Alabama in the same stadium in the CFB Championship game in January.

The game will start at 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 31. It will air on ESPN.

