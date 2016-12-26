Fire chief: Man hospitalized after trying to help neighbor out of burning house

Witnesses say a neighbor tried to knock out a window to alert the homeowner. (December 2016, FOX Carolina)

One man was taken to the hospital with laceration injuries after a fire broke out inside a Wellford home Monday night, according to Startex Fire Chief Barry Ward.

The fire broke out in a home Hill Street just after 9 p.m.

Ward said a kerosene heater overflowed and caught fire.

The homeowner was in the home when the fire started and a neighbor tried to alert the homeowner after seeing the smoke, Ward said. The neighbor tried to knock out a window and cut his hand in the process. The man was taken to the hospital to get stitches Ward said.

The homeowner was not hurt in the fire.

Ward said the fire damaged a small area in the living room but much of the home was undamaged.

