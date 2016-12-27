Belton homeowner helped by neighbors after Christmas Eve fire

Jean Byars lived in her home off Brown Avenue Extension for 26 years until it was destroyed Christmas Eve by a fire. Byars was outside when she noticed smoke coming from her mobile home.

She tried to put the fire out and says she almost got trapped inside. Luckily she got out, but her home was lost.

"Knew they couldn't save my house,” explained Byars, “Don't let it burn my chickens or my animals. They're everything."

She thought she had nowhere to go after Saturday evening.

"I have neighbors like no one else in this world,” Byars said, “I mean that from my heart."

She gets by with her chickens and cows so she has to stay nearby to take care of them. Neighbors have opened their hearts and homes to Byars during this time.

Lucia McClain and her husband Jim have helped clear her property.

"Everybody helps everybody when there's a need,” Lucia McClain said. “I'm very proud of that."

The McClains cleared the area so a temporary trailer could be placed on the property for Byars to live in.

"Kind of a caring monument in this area. She takes care of everybody,” said McClain, “She raises chickens and gives the neighbors eggs. She's just a great person. We have to help her all we can."

That trailer was also brought in by a member of the community, Ken Reeves.

"Mr. Reeves, he’s been a godsend to help me when I have nothing,” said Byars, “Everything I have is gone."

Her neighbors say they’ll be there for her until she gets back on her feet.

Right now she and neighbors are looking for a permanent trailer to place on the property. They’re also looking for feed for the chickens that are on the property.

People wanting to help Byars can contact the Upstate American Red Cross Chapter at 864-271-8222

