Upstate deputies raise over $10k for SC Special Olympics during 'No Shave November'

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office were able to raise over $10,000 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina by avoiding their razors in the last months of the year.

The sheriff’s office launched its first ever “No Shave November” project on Nov 1 where deputies were asked to ditch the razors and raise awareness about cancer. The police chief waived grooming standards, which require deputies to be clean shaven, during the time of the project.

The sheriff’s office said “No Shave November” went over so well, the project continued into “Don’t Shave December”.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced that by participating in the project, the department was able to raise $10,370 for the Special Olympics of South Carolina. Sheriff Steve Loftis will present a representative with the Special Olympics, a check for that amount on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

No-Shave November also highlights testicular cancer, a condition doctors said men as young as 15 should check themselves for monthly.

