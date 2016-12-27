Troopers respond to collision on SC 153 in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers respond to collision on SC 153 in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on SC Highway 153 in Anderson County (December 27, 2016 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on SC Highway 153 in Anderson County (December 27, 2016 FOX Carolina)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers say a section of SC Highway 153 in Anderson County was blocked off after a collision Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9 a..m on SC 153 and I-85.

When we arrived at the intersection the scene was clear.

