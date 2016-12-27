The Reserve at Lake Keowee transforms into a football field for the Tigers

For the second consecutive year The Reserve at Lake Keowee, home golf club to the Tigers’ head football coach Dabo Swinney, is celebrating the Tigers’ second bid in by transforming the lawn outside its clubhouse into a half-size football field.

According to The Reserve, the idea came from the golf maintenance crew and drew national attention in 2015 as Clemson contended for the national championship.

They said the field will have a Tiger Paw painted from the same stencil used in Death Valley at the Memorial Stadium.

The Reserve stated they will stay painted through New Year’s Day and be available for member families and guests to use for flag football and other games.

“For our members who can’t make it out to the Fiesta Bowl, this is our way of bringing the fun to them.” Dave Flemming, General Manager for The Reserve at Lake Keowee, said.

