Police: Wanted attempted murder suspect rammed SUV into pole with family inside

The Laurens Police Department said an attempted murder suspect is in custody after an incident on Christmas Eve.

According to the incident report, officers were called to reports of shots fired around 3:30 p.m. on Jersey Street.

When police arrived on scene they located a Ford Explorer which was crashed into a pole and a Ford pickup truck with a bullet hole in the windshield.

Investigators said 68-year-old David Mosley was driving the truck when he sideswiped the Explorer. The victims inside were Mosley's son and a woman to whom he was married.

The report states that after sideswiping the SUV, Mosley turned around and rammed the vehicle until it crashed into a pole. According to police, Moseley was wanted by U.S. marshals for attempted murder.

He was taken into custody and charged with two additional counts of attempted murder and violation of an order of protection.

Witnesses told police an unidentified individual fired a gun into Mosley's truck during the incident. FOX Carolina has reached out to the Laurens Police Department for more information.

