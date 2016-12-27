Duke starts removing coal ash from Anderson County site

A Lucas County probation officer is accused of sleeping with individuals she was supposed to supervise.More >
Firefighters with the City of Easley Fire Department were on scene of a fatal house fire early Sunday morning.More >
Gerald "Mike" Bullinger could be anywhere. Authorities say they have a felony warrant for the arrest of the 60-year-old outfitter with a pilot's license who has been on the lam for nearly three weeks.More >
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >
An Upstate man is behind bars on multiple charges including sexual exploitation of a minor and impersonating an officer.More >
One person is dead after a car crashed into a creek, according to the Greenville County Coroner.More >
A road rage incident turned deadly after a man in a red pickup truck allegedly pulled out a gun and shot 18-year-old Bianca Roberson in the head.More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
Troopers confirmed that a chase ended in a crash in Greenville Saturday night.More >
EMS said a victim has died after drowning at Lake James in McDowell County on Saturday.More >
The Greenville community honored the armed forces and first responders on Sunday with a patriotic service and picnic ahead of Independence Day.More >
Brother Wolf Animal Rescue hosts Single Dog Speed Dating event. (7/1/17)
Williamston Celebration of Freedom. (7/1/17)More >
A family in Anderson is selling fresh sunflowers to benefit the Foothills Community foundation.More >
The South Carolina Search & Rescue Dog Association released photos of its dog teams which recently gained national certifications from the North American Police Work Dog Association.More >
Asheville Tourists become 'Hippies' to take on Greenville Drive. (6/29/17)More >
A crash involving an 18-wheeler on I-85 in Spartanburg County led to a diesel fuel spill.More >
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday along Haywood Road for an expanded Saskatoon restaurant and event center.More >
