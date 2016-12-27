Duke starts removing coal ash from Anderson County site

An environmental group says Duke Energy has started to remove more than three tons of coal ash from a site near the Saluda River in Anderson County.

The Southern Environmental Law Center said in a news release that Duke reported in December it has removed more than 650,000 tons of the 3.6 million tons of ash at the W.S. Lee facility near Williamston.

The utility has nine more years to removing the remaining 85 percent of the ash from the site as part of a settlement with the environmental group.

Conservationists say the ash pits at the Anderson County site were especially dangerous because they did not have a liner and were so close to the Saluda River.

Duke Energy will also remove coal ash from a plant in Darlington.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.