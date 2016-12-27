Warrant: Man arrested in connection with robbery at Upstate pharmacy, placed on $20k bond

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has located and arrested a suspect involved in robbery at Ingles in Travelers Rest.

Deputies said 39-year-old Daniel Timothy Baldwin walked into Ingles on Geer Highway, demanding merchandise and money from the store's pharmacy on Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

Deputies were able to locate Balwdin Wednesday night after a call from an anonymous tipster who advised deputies of a possible location.

Baldwin was charged with theft of a controlled substance, according to the warrant, and placed in the Greenville County Detention Center. He was placed on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.