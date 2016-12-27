Flu cases on the rise in Upstate

When it came to Flu season, Robert Jackson thought he was protected. He got his Flu shot in October.

"Running a temperature now for 2-3 days,” explained Jackson, “101 degrees."

Jackson found himself at an urgent care clinic in Greenville with symptoms of the Flu.

"Fever and nausea are the things I could live without,” said Jackson, “Okay, I do not like that!"

Doctor Jason Blasenack said Jackson is not the only patient coming in with those same symptoms. He says Flu season didn't start off with a bang in the Upstate.

"Yeah it started out really slow,” explained Dr. Blasenack, “We had maybe 1 or 2 positive cases throughout the whole month of October and November combined."

Now, the number of cases has boomed in recent weeks throughout the upstate.

"Since middle of December we're probably at least at 15-20 a week,” explained Dr. Blasenack, “So it's really started to pick up."

According to South Caorlina's Department of Health and Environmental Control, there's been more than 270 confirmed cases of flu in Greenville County alone since last week. That’s on top of the hundreds of cases reported throughout the rest of South Carolina.

The easiest way for people to protect themselves from getting the Flu is to wash their hands. Dr. Blasenack said it was not too late to get the Flu shot.

