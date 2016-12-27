Gaffney church burglarized, the latest in series of break-ins - FOX Carolina 21

Gaffney church burglarized, the latest in series of break-ins

Turning Point Church was burglarized on Dec. 23 (FOX Carolina) Turning Point Church was burglarized on Dec. 23 (FOX Carolina)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Police in Gaffney are looking into several break-ins and burglaries that happened in the month of December, including a recent smash-and-grab at a nearby church. 

A board now covers the front door of Turning Point Church off West Floyd Baker Blvd. where one or more thieves broke in just before Christmas Eve. 

"I'm just amazed that someone could break into a church," said Pastor Mitch Phelps. "We had a couple of soundboards, a receiver and a couple of small things [stolen]. The equipment itself was probably four to $5,000."

Phelps said the congregation had to sing a capella on Christmas Day because there wasn't enough sound equipment for the usual band.

This is the second break-in of a religious organization building in days. According to police reports, Mission of Grace on North Limestone Street had video equipment, a laptop and a television stolen from its facility. 

Several other businesses reported broken windows, but strangely nothing stolen. It's unclear if the break-ins and burglaries are related. No arrests have been made. 

