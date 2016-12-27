Pleasant Wednesday, rain is back early Thursday

After a chilly morning, the rest of our Wednesday will bring lots of sun and unseasonably warm temperatures with highs in the lower to middle 60s area-wide. Another cold front will move through late tonight into Thursday morning which will bring scattered showers to most of the area.

We should still get some sun by the end of the day though with highs in the lower 60s in the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains with gusty winds area-wide.

As temperatures take a nosedive Thursday night, northernmost parts of the mountains in western North Carolina could see a few snow showers, but that shouldn’t be too widespread nor accumulate too much.

Friday will be much colder with morning lows in the 20s and 30s and highs in the low 40s to near 50 with continuing strong winds.

We’ll see similar day Saturday with sunshine before more showers move in late Saturday night which will result in a rainy start to the year 2017 with rain chances on both Sunday and Monday and perhaps linger into next Tuesday.

As for bowl games, the Liberty Bowl will be sunny and chilly with highs in the 40s (TCU vs. Georgia), while the Birmingham Bowl will bring a brisk breeze with highs in the upper 50s (South Florida vs. South Carolina). Weather should be fairly mild for the Fiesta Bowl, with a 30% chance for showers and highs in the 60s as Clemson takes on Ohio State on Saturday.

