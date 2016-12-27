Police ask for help identifying suspect in stolen card case

Greenville police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of using a stolen gift card.

Investigators said the card was stolen along with a woman’s purse that was taken from a vehicle outside a restaurant on White Horse Road.

Several credit, debit, and gift cards were in the purse, including at QuikTrip Gold Card. Police said the QuikTrip card had been used in its entirety at the QT on Rutherford Street.

Police said surveillance video and receipts showed a male suspect using the card to buy a 16 pack on Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and used the rest of the funds to purchase gasoline.

The suspect was between 5’8” and 5’11” tall, wearing a yellow polo shirt, blue jeans, and gray hat, according to investigative reports.

The victim advised police she had seen the same man near her car at the restaurant where her purse had been stolen, reports state.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.