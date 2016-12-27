Coroner: Man dies in fiery rollover crash in Laurens Co.

Deputies block Highway 14 in Gray Court near the crash (Dec. 27, 2016/ FOX Carolina)

The Laurens County coroner said a 63-year-old man was killed in a fiery crash that shut down Highway 14 in the Gray Court area Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dove Road just after 6 p.m. according to the SC Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 1996 Ford Mustang convertible ran off the road, overturned down an embankment, and caught fire.

Coroner Nick Nichols said the driver, Richard Bishop or Quail Road in Gray Court, died at the scene.

Highway 14 was blocked in both directions near the scene of the crash as troopers and the coroner investigated. The road has since reopened.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.