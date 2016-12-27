Deputies investigating robbery at Moonville Li'l Cricket

Deputies at the Li'l Cricket in Moonville (Dec. 27, 2016/ FOX Carolina)

Greenville County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that was reported at the Li’l Cricket gas station at 6726 Augusta Road, near Centre Boulevard, according to emergency dispatchers.

The robbery was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the suspect was a man who was possibly armed with a box cutter or knife.

K-9 crews were called to search the area for the suspect.

