Deputies investigating robbery at Moonville Li'l Cricket

MOONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -

Greenville County deputies are investigating an armed robbery that was reported at the Li’l Cricket gas station at 6726 Augusta Road, near Centre Boulevard, according to emergency dispatchers.

The robbery was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Dispatchers said the suspect was a man who was possibly armed with a box cutter or knife.

K-9 crews were called to search the area for the suspect.

