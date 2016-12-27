Asheville bike store broken into, costly bikes taken - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville bike store broken into, costly bikes taken

Courtesy: Must Asheville Bikes Courtesy: Must Asheville Bikes
Courtesy: Must Asheville Bikes Courtesy: Must Asheville Bikes
The recovered bike (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 27, 2016) The recovered bike (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 27, 2016)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police are investigating after a bicycle store was broken into and costly bikes were stolen.

The owner of MustAsheville Bikes said the store was broken into sometime late Christmas night or early Monday morning.

One of the bikes was recovered after someone tried to sell it to another bike shop, the owner said.

A purple mountain bike was still missing as of Tuesday night. The owner said there is likely not another one like it in the area.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

