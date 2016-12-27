Police release 911 calls, details about couple's troubled past amid ongoing murder investigation

As U.S. Marshals continue to hunt for an Army deserter accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death and leaving her body in an abandoned Simpsonville house, new details are coming to light about how friends found her body and the couple’s troubled past.

John Blauvelt is charged with murder in the death of his wife Cati and investigators believe the former Army recruiter may be hitchhiking on the west coast.

On Tuesday, Simpsonville police released the 911 call from the night friends found Cati’s body in an abandoned home on Main Street.

“I was worried about my friend Cati, she went missing. She's been missing for a while now. We came to this house we all used to hang out in there. She's not alive,” the caller says during the call.

The gruesome discovery would eventually lead police to file murder charges against John Blauvelt and Sidney Scott Jr., who was already behind bars on another charge when the warrants were signed.

Simpsonville police said there was a history of domestic violence in the Blauvelt home, and the charges that were filed against John Blauvelt due to that violence may have played a part in Cati's death. Police said the domestic violence offenses were jeopardizing Blauvelt’s military career, and resulted in a suspension from his recruiting post.

Police now believe Blauvelt is in Oregon, where they said his 17-year-old girlfriend, Hannah Thompson, was found earlier in December.

Police said Thompson has since been interviewed by investigators.

“She’s a very good piece of the puzzle to this investigation,” Lt. Timmie Williams said. “But as far as what we've acquired evidence-wise, we can't release that at this time.”

MORE:

Warrant: Man charged with murder after wife found dead, may be traveling with 17-year-old

Police: Missing Simpsonville teen found safe in Oregon

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.