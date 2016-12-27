Ohio State fans stop by Clemson stadium for Fiesta Bowl rivalry photo

Some Ohio State fans stopped by Clemson’s Death Valley and posted photos Tuesday taunting Clemson fans ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

Corey Greenblat posted photos of three people in Ohio State garb poised alongside the Tiger statue outside Memorial Stadium. The initial tweet read “Even ‘The Tiger’ wants to be a Buckeye.”

Social media channels for both schools had some fun going back and forth over the photo.

Clemson faces Ohio State Saturday night in Glendale, AZ.

